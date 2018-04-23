PaliHi Has a New Track Coach

Another issue for the athletes, Shropshire said, has been “learning how to deal with me, and the workouts. People were used to easier workouts.”

After Shropshire started putting sprinters through his rigorous routine, some of them quit, but “there were enough who were in- terested in working and they stayed.”

“I believe in teaching,” said Shropshire, but that also means conditioning.

Another challenge at PaliHi is the crowded track and field facility. The all-weather running track is first-rate, but as Shropshire noted, “There are so many activities going on at the same time.” In the spring, track has to negotiate with girls softball and two lacrosse teams for use of the track/field.

“Jumping” coach Darryl Taylor, who still holds the school record in the triple jump (48’5”) and long jump (23’8”), has a senior who is looking to break both records. Bailey Jones was able to travel to the New Balance High School indoor championships in New York City in March (see adjoining story), but in general, the track and field program needs financial assistance to help other elite athletes attend meets.

“We need to raise money to send athletes to events, to register them in track meets, for pay for officials and for uniforms,” Taylor said. The coaches are working with a social donation platform Snap-raise.com, which asks those interested to contribute directly.

The concept is that no one has to buy products they don’t really want, such as candy or magazines.

Pali’s talented distance runners are di- rected by cross-country coaches Bob Macias (the distance head coach), Gwendolen Twist and Rob Hockley. The girls and boys teams both finished second in the City Section cross-country championship in November.

Sarah Bentley, Elisa Kim, Elizabeth Rene and freshman Miranda Shriver should help total points in the distance events (last year as a freshman Bentley won the 3,200-meter run and Elizabeth Rene won the 1,600-meter run at city finals.)

Brent Smith, Finn Cawley, Emmett Kallmeyer and Mason Cadden won the 4×800 relay at the Santa Monica Invitational in March.

These runners should help the Dolphins fare well in the City Section championships on May 24 at El Camino College.

Palisades athletes competed at University High School on April 19 and at the prestigious Mt. Sac Relays April 20 and 21. Their next home meet is April 26, followed by the Western League prelims on May 4.