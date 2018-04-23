National Charity League Recognizes Los Angeles Senior Class

The Westside Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. honored 12 Los Angeles high school seniors at its annual Senior Recognition Dinner held at the Millennium Biltmore on March 24.

Recognized for completing more than 1,150 volunteer hours of service were Stephanie Ahn and Christina Shirley (Notre Dame), Gabriella Berchtold, Pria Pant and Claire Keller (Harvard-Westlake), Claire Bertram (Campbell Hall), Cornelia Clarkson and Hayden O’Brien (Culver City), Lauren Dundee (Laurel Springs), Isabella Peyrot (Archer School), Charlotte Gemperle (Marymount) and Olivia Welch (Palisades High School).

The young women volunteered at more than 15 local charities alongside their mothers.

One of the nonprofits where the girls volunteered last summer was the Mar Vista Family Center where they taught a series of art classes.

The family center provides low-income families with quality early-childhood education, youth enrichment and educational tools to create positive change. The young women also organized a school-supplies drive for the children.

Several of the girls also tutored at the family center during the school year.

“It has been such a rewarding experience to develop relationships with the students there,” said Palisades resident Claire Keller, a senior at Harvard-Westlake and the daughter of Sara and Jason Keller.

Keller was this year’s recipient of the Senior Service Award, which celebrates the senior with the most volunteer hours throughout her tenure with the Westside Chapter.

“Spending quality time with our mothers in such a positive environment has strengthened those relationships as well as provided invaluable mentoring opportunities with strong women role models,” Keller said. “The friendships I have made in NCL will last a lifetime.”