Bryan’s Smile to Address Teen Drug Addiction at Paul Revere Middle School

The opioid and drug crisis in the United States is affecting teenagers from all socio-economic classes.

“Don’t say, ‘Not my child.’ It may happen to you just as it did to us,” Dr. Melanie Gullet, a Santa Monica-based dentist, tells parents. “Having my 26-year-old son die from his addiction is the worst thing that could have happened. Others’ sons and daughters die every day from addiction. I am glad to see that we now are looking for a way to help cure addiction instead of hiding it and being embarrassed by it as we were.”

After the death of her son Bryan to a heroin overdose in January 2014, Gullet started a nonprofit organization to raise awareness of substance abuse.“ We present an educational, eye-opening program to help youth and parents see what is happening in the community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use in children.”