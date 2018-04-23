Bryan’s Smile to Address Teen Drug Addiction at Paul Revere Middle School

The opioid and drug crisis in the United States is affecting teenagers from all socio-economic classes.
“Don’t say, ‘Not my child.’ It may happen to you just as it did to us,” Dr. Melanie Gullet, a Santa Monica-based dentist, tells parents. “Having my 26-year-old son die from his addiction is the worst thing that could have happened. Others’ sons and daughters die every day from addiction. I am glad to see that we now are looking for a way to help cure addiction instead of hiding it and being embarrassed by it as we were.”
After the death of her son Bryan to a heroin overdose in January 2014, Gullet started a nonprofit organization to raise awareness of substance abuse.“ We present an educational, eye-opening program to help youth and parents see what is happening in the community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use in children.”
In conjunction with Candle, Inc., this interactive, two-hour event seeks to open communication between parents and their children about the consequences of certain choices when drugs and alcohol are involved. This free, drug-prevention program is recommended for children ages 10-17, who must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian.
Bryan’s Smile will be held on Thursday, April 26 and May 17 in the Town Hall at Paul Revere Middle School, 1450 Allenford Ave. Check-in time is 5:45 p.m. and the event is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. To register and for information, visit bryanssmile.com or email bryanssmile@bryanssmile.com.
