Students Sought for Media, Tech Course at Santa Monica College

Santa Monica College (SMC) will offer a “Media & Tech Summer Experience” for high school students at its new $115-million center for media and design.

Two six-week summer courses beginning June 18 will offer ninth- to twelfth-graders the option to study app programming, cloud-based computing, journalism, photography and screenwriting. There are no enrollment fees for high school students who are California residents.

Classes will meet Monday to Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Center for Media and Design (CMD), 1660 Stewart St. in Santa Monica.

SMC will also hold “Career Connection Friday Experiences” during the summer program, to give high school students opportunities to meet local industry professionals and SMC career counselors, to explore and help clarify education and career pathways.

Participants in the program will have access to CMD’s classrooms and computer labs, which are equipped with the latest technology; tutoring services; broadcast booths and editing suites.

Applications for the summer program are due by April 23 for priority consideration. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit smc.edu/summerCMD.

“At Santa Monica College, we are particularly pleased to offer a unique summer experience to high school students that will attract innovative and aspiring young talent who want to get a head start on career training while at the same time earning high school and/or college credit—and have a lot of fun in the process!” said Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, SMC superintendent/president.