Sisters of Sojourn to Hold Fundraiser for Adams House

Sisters of Sojourn will hold its 18th annual fundraiser “Del Rey Soiree,” May 12 at the California Yacht Club.

The event will benefit Adams House, the only second-stage facility in the region to help battered victims. The fundraiser for the nonprofit will include drinks, dinner, a silent auction and a live supper-club style performance by Chris Norton, whose musical repertoire ranges from Louis Armstrong to Frank Sinatra to Van Morrison.

Adams House, a service of Sojourn, provides victims of domestic violence with up to six months of safe housing, legal advocacy, education, and service-enriched programs, enabling them to regroup, rebuild and reestablish their esteem and lives following their trauma.