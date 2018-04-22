Palisades Music School Offers Summer Lessons

Jy Gronner, who studied at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, is the owner of Palisades Music School.

“We specialize in fun, innovative, research-driven, multi-sensory, and transformational music education,” says Gronner who opened her Palisades studio six years ago.

She works with infants through adults. For the youngest students, infants, toddlers and preschoolers, Gronner uses Lynn Kleiner’s Music Rhapsody program. Held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the program combines music and movement through song, instruments and play.

Gronner says this program leads “to developmental advances in language and literacy skills and provides far-reaching neurological effects.”