PaliHi Beach Volleyball Begins Play

Located just a mile from the Pacific Ocean and Will Rogers State Beach, Palisades High School has become a logical powerhouse in prep beach volleyball.

Under head coach Dane Selznick, a PaliHi alum and former beach volleyball champion, the Pali girls team is playing its seventh season, and the boys will start their sixth season in August.

Last year, the girls lost to Mira Costa in the state championship match, and most of the top players have returned, except Alyssa Slagerman, who is a freshman playing beach volleyball at UCLA.

“This season I have around 50 girls in the program,”Selznick said.“I don’t turn anyone away. I want them to experience a lifestyle sport they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.”

Selznick said the core of his team includes Erin Slagerman, Lilli Sims, Neeka Djabbari, Keely McMahon and Alex Laita, with Annie Eckert and Danica Yeh filling in. His JV team includes Ashton Evans, Lavender Billingsly, Sydney Conway, Bella Hooper, Carly Duffy, Taylor Smith, Georgia Pappas, Elizabeth Crawford, Elena Kilkowski, Mia Oliver and Chloe Uhls.