The 124th annual Canyon Charter School Fiesta will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29 at the elementary school, 421 Entrada Dr. There will be a silent auction, fiesta food such as fire-roasted corn on the cob and carnitas and healthy options such as fresh fruit, açaí bowls and fresh salads, a chili cookoff, a cake decorating contest and carnival games.

For more information, visit https://www.canyoncharter.com/pages/fiesta.