Pat Hines Assigned to Work on PCH Safety

By Lila Seidman

Staff Writer

The Pacific Coast Highway is inextricably tied to the California dream: It’s scenic, iconic, film famous.

It’s also deadly.

There were 617 traffic collisions last year along PCH from the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica to the Ventura County line, law enforcement agencies reported.

Armed with a $150,000 grant from a federal-funded state agency, a coalition known as the PCH Taskforce is working to reduce those numbers, via a multi-pronged initiative involving education, enforcement, engineering and outreach.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh my gosh, what a terrible accident,’ but it’s predictable and it’s preventable . . . if everyone just gets on the same page about being aware of how vulnerable we are, whether we’re in a car or on a bicycle or walking,” said Pat Hines, a former Palisadian and veteran traffic safety advocate hired by the Taskforce as a consultant for the initiative.