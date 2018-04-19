Theatre Palisades Playwrights Showcase Work at Festival

The sixth annual Theatre Palisades Playwrights Festival is underway at the Pierson Playhouse. There will be wine, snacks, and a question-and-answer period. Admission is $5 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.theatrepalisades.org or call 310-454-1970.

The final play on April 24 is by Robert Weibezahl with “Which Way the Wind Blows.” This play is about friendship, memory and a crisis of conscience which asks the question “How can an honest man resolve a crisis of conscience in such a way that he can do what he’s always done—the right thing?”