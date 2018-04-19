Palisades PRIDE Bricks Slated for Sunset Near Caruso Project

PRIDE installed the original tiles (initially at $400 each, later at $450) on the sidewalks along both sides of Swarthmore, north of Sunset, in the mid-1990s.

PRIDE was founded by local businessman and Optimist Club member Wally Miller, and his fellow Optimists, Hal Maninger and Charles McGlothlin, who took charge of the campaign to raise money to beautify and upgrade Swarthmore (including the removal of ficus trees, which were damaging the sidewalks, and replacing them with Chinese flame trees).

Maninger and McGlothlin were later named Citizens of the Year in 1996 for their leadership efforts.

Local residents contributed to PRIDE by buying engraved sidewalk tiles for Swarthmore and dedicating them to loved ones.

As construction got under way for Caruso’s development, it was determined that there was no way to save the tiles, but Caruso promised to work with PRIDE to ensure that the names on the tiles would be restored at a public site.

(Editor’s note: Padden told the News that PRIDE will be providing more details shortly and we told him we would be happy to do an additional story about that announcement.)