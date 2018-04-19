Palisades News Letters: In Support of Coach Juliano

(Editor’s note: In reference to the April 4 story, “Pali Wrestling Coach Ousted,” several letters were sent to Palisades High School Principal/ Executive Director Pam Magee. Copies were also sent to the News.)

I am the Head Wrestling Coach at Sacramento City College. I am currently recruiting a few of your young men to wrestle for our program, one of the top JC wrestling programs in the state and the nation.

Now I do not usually recruit too many young men from Southern California, but I happened to meet up with Aldo Juliano and we discussed the potential possibilities of some of his high-achieving wrestlers coming up my way. I am actually excited to be going after Hamzah Al-Saudi (the first-ever Palisades wrestler to win a medal at the California HS State Championships) as well as Chance Chapman and Jake Carpenter. Not sure I will get any of them, but I can see big things for these young men.

Just recently I was made aware of Coach Juliano being released from the program . . . after having the BEST wrestling team in the HISTORY of the school.

This team at Palisades has to be one of the top 5 EVER from the Los Angeles section at the HS State meet. It would not surprise me if they are the BEST EVER!

With that said, it seems to me that keeping Coach Juliano is in the best interests of not only the wrestling team and the young men he has groomed over the short time he has led the program … but also it is in the best interests of the school.

Please rethink your position.