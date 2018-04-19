PaliHi Boys Lacrosse Continues on Upward Trend

By Sue Pascoe

By defeating Mira Costa 15-13 on April 12, the Palisades High boys lacrosse team will move up in rankings.“ We probably will be ranked ninth or tenth,” head coach Kevin Donovan said.“We haven’t been ranked in the top 10 since 2012.”

When Donovan and defense coach Will Manning inherited the team three days before the season started in 2016, the once-successful program was in disarray. The talent was there, but coaching leadership was needed.

Donovan and Manning, who both played Division 1 lacrosse in the Patriot League back east, went to work and the Dolphins won the City Section championship in 2016, and again in 2017.

This year, Palisades has added a third coach, Mike Kutzer, who also played lacrosse in the Patriot League.

Overall, Donovan is pleased about the program’s progress. “It feels good, we’re a lot more organized and we’re getting a lot of support from the parent lacrosse board,” he said. “We’re making the program more efficient.”

He also noted, “We have a better team this year. The game is still growing out here, and there are still headaches and obstacles to overcome.”

At the start of the season, the Dolphins were ranked 14th in Southern California, with Loyola ranked No. 1. But as in prior years, Donovan challenged his team early with three tough opponents, and they lost to 4th-ranked Chaminade (15-7), 3rd-ranked Harvard-Westlake (15-2) and 7th-ranked Agoura (16-8).

Playing tougher teams is part of Donovan’s philosophy. “We could go 16-3 [in the City] and win everything, but I’d rather go 7-7 and get the team prepared for the regional playoffs.”

He continued, “We’ve won the games we were supposed to this year. Our goal is to be ranked in the top 10.”

PaliHi is currently ranked 11, having defeated El Segundo (15-5), West Ranch (19-8), Santa Monica (18-7), Birmingham (17-3 and 22-2) Notre Dame (14-1), El Segundo (15-5), El Camino (29-5) and Hamilton (23-7).