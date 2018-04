PAPA President Matthew Rodman (left) accepts a check from American Legion Post 283 Adjutant Kevin Niles for $35,000 to help sponsor the Fourth of July in Pacific Palisades. Sylvia Boyd presented a $600 check from the Palisades Presbyterian Church and Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Executive Arnie Wishnick also gave a “healthy” donation to help defray the $150,000 cost of the day.

For more information, visit Palisades4th.com.