St. Matthew’s Music Guild to Feature Mark O’Connor, Astor Piazzolla

St. Matthew’s Music Guild will feature composers Mark O’Connor and Astor Piazzolla in “Four Seasons of the Americas” at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.

O’Connor is an American bluegrass, jazz and country violinist/fiddler and composer and frequent collaborator with classical, jazz and pop artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Stephane Grappelli, and James Taylor.

The Argentinian Piazzolla pays tribute to Vivaldi in his Cuatro Estaciones Porteñasor Four Seasons of Buenos Aires—four tangos originally scored for a quintet of violin, piano, electric guitar, bass and bandoneon.

Violinists Yi-Huan Zhao and Kevin Kumar will be the featured soloists. Zhao is in demand throughout Southern California as an orchestral player and has served as Concertmaster of The Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s since 1999.