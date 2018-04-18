Palisades-Malibu YMCA to Host Healthy Kids, Family Event

A Healthy Kids and Family Fitness Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Simon Meadow (corner of Sunset and Temescal Canyon Road). The event is free.

Sponsored by the Malibu-Palisades YMCA and the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, the festivities will feature a bounce house, a balloon man, photo booth, kids’ fingerprint ID, teen activities, infor- mation booth, yoga for the entire family, senior exercises, healthy food and Gerry Blanck karate students.

There will be 25 business booths related to some aspect of health and safety, including RING representatives who will be selling products at low prices.

Bob Benton will emcee and there will be group exercise classes starting at 10:30 a.m., featuring Sound Off Yoga by Bay Club, Billy Stix by Ultimate Health and Fitness and Kids Yoga by Teresa Power.

At noon, YMCA Executive Director Jim Kirtley will hold pushup and situp competitions, with prizes for the winners.

The day’s presenting sponsor is the St. John’s Health Center Foundation. LUXE Home Health is a diamond sponsor.

Chamber President Susan Payne said there will be sandwiches from Palisades Garden Café, free Cuties from The Wonderful Co. and free apples from the Chamber.