PaliHi Girls Lacrosse Aims for City Title

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Runner-up a year ago to Birmingham, the Palisades High School girls lacrosse team is favored to bring home the City Section title this year after defeating their nemesis 13-9 on April 11.

Coached by Betsy Economou, who was Maryland’s Female High School Athlete of the Year in 1990, the Dolphins lost to Birmingham in last year’s championship game, 6-5, but overall finished the season with a 14-4 record.

Lily Wolman, one of last year’s top scorers, is PaliHi’s sole senior. Last year’s goalie Jackie Au, who won the team’s MVP award, has been replaced by Jessie Taft, a quick study at her position. The junior is a water polo player who had never picked up a lacrosse stick until she came out for the sport this year.

In Pali’s second game of the season, against Chaminade, the Dolphins lost 12- 10, but Taft did not allow a single goal in the second half.“ She had only touched a lacrosse stick maybe 10 times before she went in goal,” Economou said.“And Wolman wasn’t there.”

The Chaminade coach, who also has a girls club team, Scream, usually presents a problem to Pali, but Economou thinks the Dolphins could have defeated Chaminade if the circumstances had been different.