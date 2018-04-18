Pacific Palisades Garden Tour Inspires Landscape Ideas

By Libby Motika and Laurie Rosenthal

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

The annual Pacific Palisades Garden Tour, set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, promises a variety of landscape ideas that showcase the bounty of plants that thrive in our Mediterranean climate.

Some of the gardens focus on the picturesque, where plants provide a structured garden with color all year long. Other gardens match landscape and hardscape to create comfortable living environments for recreation.

The seven gardens on the tour include six private residences and the Palisades Native Plant Garden and Xeriscape in Temescal Canyon.

Presale tickets ($30) are available online (visit: pacpalgardenclub.org) or at the following locations: 1.) Gift Garden Antiques in Pacific Palisades, 2.) Merrihew’s Sunset Nursery in Santa Monica and 3.) Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery in West L.A.

On tour day, there will be home-baked cookies for sale and filtered water for tour guests.

Highlights of the gardens located in Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood follow.

STORYBOOK HOME

Resting on one of the smaller lots in Brentwood Park is perhaps the most charming home in the entire neighborhood.