Living Options to be Presented to Palisades Alliance for Seniors Meeting April 23

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors will present “Senior Living Options: Understanding the Big Picture” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 23, at the Palisades Library community room, 861

Alma Real. The talk is free.

The speaker will be Diane Carstens, vice president of Consumer Research at GSI, a consulting group that advises developers of senior-living communities. She leads the company’s competitive and demographic analysis and has completed more than 150 studies of senior projects across the nation.

The rubric of senior-living communities covers a broad range of options: independent living, assisted living, continuing care, nursing homes, care homes and memory care. Carstens will review the needs that each of these fills and how they are changing. She will discuss what she looks for, including the sponsor/owner, residents, staff, location, size, accommodations, options, services, programs and policies.

For more information, visit: palisadesalliance.org.