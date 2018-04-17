Dining With Grace: Kay N’ Daves

Following an electrical fire in October, 2016, this popular Palisades Mexican eatery had to be closed down for repairs and remodeling, leaving many local diners upset. But hurrah! The restaurant has reopened with a liquor license that enables customers to order specialty drinks like margaritas, as well as beer and wine.

Right now, Kay ‘N Dave’s is accepting only walk-in diners, but soon it will take reservations, which will make us all happy, as the restaurant is very crowded at lunch and dinner and waits can be long. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

If a Mexican breakfast is your pleasure, there are delightful offerings such as the breakfast burrito of eggs, cheese, beans, guacamole and chicken ($10.50) and chorizo and eggs served with rice, beans and tortillas, ($11.50).

Lunch specials, served until 4 p.m., include a half-pound hamburger ($11), a taco salad or Santa Fe chopped chicken salad ($11), and Mexican specialties such as soup, salad and a taco or enchilada ($9.50).

If seafood is your choice, there’s the Baja fish burrito made of batter-fried whitefish, with rice, slaw, avocado and chipotle creama, along with a pomegranate citrus salad ($10.50), or a seared ahi taco ($10), or the blackened salmon taco ($9), each of which are served with the pomegranate citrus salad.