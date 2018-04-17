Bellacures and India Hicks Aid Palisades Woman’s Club

Bellacures, a salon for hands and feet, and India Hicks of London-Harbour Island, whose products include bath and body, jewelry and accessories, are hosting an open house and shopping for a cause event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, at Bellacures, 970 Monument St. #203.

Bellacures and India Hicks will donate 25 percent of purchases (including mini-pedis) to the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club building fund. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 424-280-4555 for an appointment.