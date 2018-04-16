Palisades News Letters: The Start of a Solution

I read with interest the letters about Margaret. Someone called for compassion, respect, alternatives and solutions, a very well thought out response. Maybe a community member could offer Margaret a place to park her car on their driveway and a bathroom where she could shower regularly. This would be a beginning of a solution. This needs to be followed by the effort to get Margaret the mental health treatment she so desperately needs. Without treating her mental illness, she will continue the way she has for decades.

Tiffany Kelley