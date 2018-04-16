Palisades News Letters: ‘Off to College’ Fund Donations

Supporting our youth with the Palisades Optimist Foundation’s “Off to College” Fund is important. A careful selection process administered by the PaliHi College Center ensures all funds go to deserving, meritorious college-bound seniors.

Most gifts are in the form of Target gift cards but also include some small scholarships, depending on the amount of community donations. This helps new college students purchase necessities otherwise unaffordable. In addition to sending checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 242, Pacific Palisades 90272, donors can use a credit card at the Foundation’s website palisadesoptimistfoundation.org.

Donations of any size are greatly appreciated and fully tax-deductible.

Don Scott,

Palisades Optimist Foundation President