Math Can Be Fun at Mathnasium in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Mathnasium instructors strive to teach children to enjoy math and also feel confident in their math skills.

“Building confidence, that’s far and away the biggest goal,” said Skylar Kerzner, who recently opened a franchise at 15233 La Cruz. “Just feeling better about this whole math thing applies both to students who are struggling and kids who have maybe had it too easy . . . Maybe when a problem is hard, they’re very quickly intimidated.”

Kerzner’s new franchise opened in February and actually has more than one local connection. The parent company, which is approaching 1,000 franchises worldwide, is co-owned by Palisadian David Ullendorff, who began developing the concept of mathcentric learning centers in 2001.

He and his partner, Peter Markovitz, looked at curriculum and also talked to hundreds of people, including local teachers and both UCLA and USC education specialists, to help them transform the way students view math. They eventually were referred to math teacher Larry Martinek, whose approach appealed to them.

“I wanted kids to think of math as an art as much as a science—something they didn’t need to hate doing,” Ullendorff said. “We went in with the assumption that math is fun. We saw education not as a competition, but as an emotional experience. The kids will learn math initially not because they’re curious, but because they like the people who are teaching it to them.”