Getting an Emergency Airlift from the Santa Monica Mountains

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Have you ever gone hiking or mountain biking in our local mountains and witnessed an airlift firsthand? I’ve seen a handful of them and find them pretty amazing to watch, if rather loud.

Every time I see one I find myself wondering how the process works, so I contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department and spoke with Captain Tom Kitahata of Station 69 and hoist operator Joel Smith of Station 90 to find out more.

When a distressed hiker or mountain biker in Temescal Canyon, Will Rogers State Park, or Topanga State Park above the Highlands calls 911, the call goes out to either Station 69 or 23 and Air Operations Station 90 in Van Nuys, prompting an immediate response.

The air ambulance team at Station 90 jumps into action.“Approximately from the time we get the ring and travel down to the Palisades it’s 7 to 10 minutes,” Joel Smith of Station 90 told the News.

Simultaneously firefighters from either Station 69 or 23 try to reach the distressed person, even if they’re miles from a road.

Six to eight firefighters hike in carrying a rolled plastic stretcher, a backpack with medical supplies, a portable defibrillator, and medications like morphine in case the patient doesn’t want to be or cannot be transported by helicopter.

“The reason we do is that depending on where we are, we might get there faster,” Captain Tom Kitahata said. “Then we’re there to help package the patient.”