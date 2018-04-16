Editorial: It’s Okay to Ask Caruso Questions

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

There’s no question that people have a lot of questions about Caruso’s Palisades Village as it takes shape along Swarthmore, Monument and Sunset, progressing towards a September 22 grand opening.

This questioning about every aspect of the project, from its apparent density to the size of its ballyhooed “park,” is entirely in keeping with Pacific Palisades tradition. People challenge anything that’s going to affect the quality of life in this community, either as activists concerned about developers abiding by various building standards, or as traditionalists who fear that the Palisades is losing its treasured small-town spirit.

On March 16, architect Donna Vaccarino posted 22 questions for Caruso on Nextdoor Palisades, the social media forum. Community activist Lou Kamer chimed in to say that he was submitting his own list of questions, and various Nextdoor members began adding other queries. This finally provoked an ardent Caruso supporter to complain, “The question period is really long over. There was plenty of opportunity to be heard. Once the cement is poured it’s not fair to ask that it be removed.”

We can’t agree with that attitude. This is a $200-million complex, bounded on two sides by a residential neighborhood, and part of a third side by a condominium building. Residents have every right to question what is happening, at every stage of the process, so that there’s transparency on the part of the developer and people have a chance to advocate improvements.

On March 22, project director Michael Gazzano presented a Caruso project update at the Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting, but wouldn’t answer any questions. Instead, he directed everybody to visit Caruso’s website (palisadesvillageca.com) the next day.