UCLA’s Michael Irwin Discusses ‘Medicine’ that Works at Palisades Library

If a doctor offered you a pill that would improve your sleep, help stop the aging process by lowering stress, bolster the immune system and prevent the inflammatory process (which can cause disease), would you take it?

Turns out there may be a pill, but not one you swallow. Those benefits may result from practicing mindful meditation, yoga or tai chi.

Dr. Michael Irwin, a psychiatry professor at UCLA and director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center, spoke about integrative medicine at the Senior Alliance meeting on February 12 at the Palisades Library.

Irwin’s research focuses on the interaction between the immune and central nervous systems and the role of sleep disturbance, particularly with cancer survivors and older adults. But his results have implications for everyone.

According to some estimates, about 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders and about 4 percent rely on prescription medication to fall asleep.

Irwin, a Pacific Palisades resident, said that scientists have found that sleeping pills take away one of the four non-REM sleep cycles (followed by REM sleep), which means missing one of the essential cycles.