Host Homes Needed For Homeless Westside Students

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

One out of every five community college students, and one out of every ten college students are homeless— and these are students at UCLA, Santa Monica College and West L.A. College.

But don’t they have housing when they register? How does this happen? Those were questions asked Palisadian Ellen Sloan when she spoke to the Palisades Rotary Club on March 1.

Sloan, who created a social enterprise, SoCapTech, to develop technology solutions for nonprofits, spoke about “Heather,” who grew up in a gang-laden area north of Sacramento.

The young woman got a full scholarship to UCLA, but the school mailed part of her financial aid to her mother. When Heather arrived at her dorm room to check in, there was an “eviction” notice on the door, saying the room fee had not been paid.

Heather was now homeless. According to Sloan, she joined other homeless students who sleep in the student centers, libraries and cars. These students shower at the school gym facilities while they try to keep up with their studies.

Santa Monica Canyon resident George Wolfberg, who works out early at UCLA several mornings a week, says he sees kids sleeping in the bleachers around the track.

Sloan, after hearing about Heather’s plight, offered her a room at her house until housing was worked out—a process that took about three months.

About eight years ago, Sloan, who graduated from Occidental College with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s degree in business from USC, thought “Why can’t these students stay in a room [in the Palisades] with empty-nesters?”

That thought has now been formalized into a pilot program: Host Homes Project. Sloan, a CPA and Certified Financial Planner, has worked for more than 20 years in finance, investments and philanthropic services with Bank of America, U.S. Trust, City National Bank, and Price Waterhouse Coopers.