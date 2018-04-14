Will $5.4 Million Be Returned to LA Parks?

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners still has not voted to return $5,420,196 in Quimby funds to a dozen Council District 11 recreational facilities.

In a March 7 story, the News revealed that the money, which had been allocated to recreation centers and parks in Mike Bonin’s District 11, had quietly been moved to the Venice Pier Refurbishment project.

Department of Recreation and Parks Public Information Officer Rose Watson told the News in a March 29 email, “Most likely the vote will end up on the [board’s] April 18th agenda.”

In voting to reallocate those funds at a June 2017 meeting, the RAP Board took away more than $92,000 in designated money from the Palisades Recreation Center, $1 million from the Barrington Rec Center and more than $50,000 from Rustic Canyon Rec Center.