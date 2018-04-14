Palisades News Letters: Local Poll Workers Needed

My name is Sandy Yang and I am from Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. We are recruiting community pollworkers for the upcoming Statewide Direct Primary Election on June 6. This is a one-day position and pollworkers will get pay up to $240. Pacific Palisades is one of the harder-to-recruit areas because of its low community participation. I would like to know if there are any suggestions or any events that I can attend to reach people in the community? Thank you.

Sandy Yang

Community/County Pollworker Recruiter

Pollworker Outreach Section

Phone: (562) 462-2523 • yyang@rrcc.lacounty.gov

For more information, visit https://www.lavote.net.