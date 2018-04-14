Insights into Today’s Home Selling Process

theoretical value. They will need to explain how automated home valuations systems (such as Zillow) work, why these are of little benefit in our particular area, and how the appraisal process is done.

Once you have selected the agent, he/she should discuss pre-inspections, ideas about home preparation, alternative marketing and pricing strategies, and the timing.

Your agent may discuss with you what items could be repaired, how to handle the volume of required disclosures, and what to expect during marketing and escrow.

The process may begin with the agent helping you prepare your property for pho- tos that will be taken prior to marketing, and to be used in advertising for greater ex- posure in print and on the Internet.

The agent will arrange for brokers to preview your property during “caravan,” which is typically a three-hour period during which real estate agents and possibly their clients tour your home without having to make an appointment.

The marketing period may be as short as a few days or as long as several months, largely depending upon: 1.) the ease or difficulty of showing, 2.) property appearance, and 3.) competitive pricing in the current marketplace.

Showings are generally arranged with you in advance and usually a day ahead. A typical showing might require 15-20 minutes, and you can expect second showings to take 30 minutes or more, depending on the size of your home and property.