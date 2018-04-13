Parking Sought for Homeless in Cars

Dr. Scott Sale, who is spearheading Safe Parking L.A., spoke to the Pacific Palisades Community Council on March 8.

He made a plea to every council member who belongs to a faith-based organization to ask their church/synagogue leaders to to consider opening their parking lot in the evening to homeless vehicle dwellers.

“Faith organizations are wired to do this,” Sale said.

Safe Parking, a 501(c)3, is currently at two locations in Los Angeles, in South L.A. and in Koreatown, and would like to expand to other areas in the city.

Currently those living in their vehicles on the streets of L.A. are governed by Los Angeles Municipal Code 85.02, Vehicle Dwelling, which is in effect through July 1, 2018. It allows vehicle dwelling between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. more than one block away from licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities and parks.

Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., vehicle dwelling may take place in non-residentially zoned areas which are more than one block (500 feet) away from licensed schools, preschools or daycare facilities or parks.

“I have $209,000 that Sheila [County Supervisor Kuehl] granted me,” said Sale, who added that he has yet to spend the money. He said he’s having trouble getting buy-in from faith-based organizations. “Religious preschool parents are our biggest nightmare.”