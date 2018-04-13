Law and Order Night Recognizes Local Heroes

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

They are the true heroes. These are the men and women who are the outstanding paramedics, firefighters, police and FBI agents who serve Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Annually, the American Legion honors local heroes at a special dinner and awards ceremony at Post 283. District Legion president Michael Holmsted, from the Hollywood Legion, chaired the event, which was organized by Post 283 member Tim Carr.

Among those recognized were Station 69 LAFD Engineer Yvonne Gutierrez and Fire- fighter/Paramedic Mark Glenchur.

West Bureau Commander Deputy Chief Armando Hogan introduced Glenchur. “He is a 53-year-old who is a career paramedic who has served in the busiest areas of the city.”

He explained that Glenchur joined the department in October 1990 and served the first four years as a firefighter in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

After fighting fires for nine years, the firefighter “decided to further his abilities to serve the citizens of Los Angeles by going to paramedic training,” Hogan said. “He has dedicated the last 19 years of his life to serving others.”

Glenchur transferred to Pacific Palisades in July 2011.

“Thank you. I’m honored to be with peers who have dedicated their lives to public service,” he said. “Thank you to the American Legion. You have saved the world many times over and I can’t compete with that, but I am honored to be here.”