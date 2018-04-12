PaliHi Boys Volleyball: Always a Threat

By Sue Pascoe

Although currently contending with a series of mid-season injuries, the Palisades High boys volleyball team should contend once again for the L.A. City Section championship.

Last year, with only one senior on the team, the Dolphins beat El Camino Real (25-20, 28-30, 29-27, 25-19) in the title game and were 8th-seeded in the CIF Southern California playoffs, where they lost to Corona del Mar.

Coach Carlos Gray was named City Section Division I Coach of the Year and junior libero Jeff Stuart was named Co-Player of the Year. In addition, sophomore setter/opposite hitter Marcus Partain and sophomore outside hitter Akhil Tangutur made first team All-City, while setter/opposite hitter Miles Partain and junior outside hitter Scott Stuart made second team.

With all these top players returning, PaliHi’s goal is to not only defend its city title but advance beyond the first round in the State playoffs.

The team has started out strong, with a 12-1 overall record. That only loss was against Alemany on March 17 in the Dos Pueblos Invitational Tournament, but the Dolphins beat Valley powerhouse Chatsworth without Partain and Stuart.