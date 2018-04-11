Expert to Introduce Cattleya Orchid Group at Malibu Orchid Society

Orchid collector Tim Culbertson will introduce the cattleya orchid group, known as the encyclia, at the Malibu Orchid Society meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, at the Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.



The cattleya relatives are diverse and fragrant and grow well outside. These orchids make an attractive addition to collections with their compact habit, great fragrance and ease of growth.

A middle-school teacher by profession, Culbertson’s other passion is plants. His Paph orchid collection, featuring awarded and select clones of historic importance, numbers nearly 3.000.

Currently the youngest accredited judge with the American Orchid Society, he also does a little hybridizing. “Growing my own babies is a blast,” said Culbertson, who will provide a plant table of seedling encyclia species from Central and South America, suitable for Southern California.