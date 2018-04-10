Palisades Crime: Safe, Money Stolen in Dryad Road Burglary

The following April 8, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

500 Dryad Rd, btwn 3/31/18 at 8 PM and 4/3/18 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s property and took a safe and money.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

600 Via De la Paz, btwn 4/5/18 at 9:30 PM and 4/6/18 at 6 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took clothing.\

Haverford/Temescal Canyon, btwn 4/4/18 at 7 PM and 4/5/18 at 9 AM. The suspect forced open the trunk of victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.