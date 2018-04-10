Palisades Chamber Remodel Is Underway

By Sue Pascoe

Like an architectural time machine, the interior of the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office on Antioch Street had escaped remodeling for decades.

But thanks to a generous $20,000 donation from Caruso and $7,500 from the building’s landlord, the Lee Family Trust, the space will be updated—losing the wood paneling that was so fashionable from the 1950s through the 1970s, the drop ceiling and some of the historic black-and-white photos that graced the walls.

After spending weeks paring down boxes and boxes of accumulated material, executive director Arnie Wishnick and administrative assistant Marilyn Crawford relocated last week to a temporary space in the Rodeo Realty branch office at 839 Via de la Paz.

“We’re more than delighted to work with the chamber,” said branch manager Nick Spirtos, who is providing the space for free. He joked that after 25 years at the Chamber, Wishnick is well-positioned to moonlight in real estate. “He could become our number-one agent,” Spirtos mused.