Advance Tickets on Sale For April 22 Pacific Palisades Garden Club Tour

The annual Pacific Palisades Garden Club tour will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 22.

This year’s tour features six gardens in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood, plus the native garden on Temescal Canyon Road.

If you are thinking of updating your landscaping or installing a new garden, the tour will feature a variety of garden and landscape designs that explore the ever-increasing palette of native California plants, as well as design alternatives for hardscape that recognize the importance of the outdoor lifestyle.

Presale tickets ($30) are available online at pacpalgardenclub.org or at the following locations: 1.) Gift Garden Antiques in Pacific Palisades, 2.) Merrihew’s Sunset Nursery in Santa Monica, and Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery in West L.A.