Palisades Village Green Is Yarn Bombed, Again!

Michelle Villemaire has struck again. On March 23, she oversaw a group of volunteers as they draped colorful yarn around trees, benches, lampposts, two bicycles and even the dolphin figurine in the center fountain, who received a little pink knitted hat.

This was Villemaire’s fourth year of drawing attention to National Woman’s History Month, which had as its theme “Women of Color.”

Village Green board member Marge Gold, who helped with the installation, said the reaction of the community was so amazing to see.

“It brings people of all ages out and everyone is so delighted,” Gold said. “It feels to me that is what community is about and I am so pleased that the Village Green can be a part of it.”

The Village Green board realized that Villemaire needed liability insurance before she could start. Jim Kirtley, executive director of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, stepped up and took the creative Palisadian under its insurance umbrella. He also climbed up into the trees to help with the installation.