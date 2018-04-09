PaliHi Wrestling Coach Aldo Juliano Ousted

A letter in late summer from Juliano to the father stated, “You lobbied hard to get Steve [last year’s coach] out and told me not to worry if I take over because you would help.”

But “[the son] is never there for lifting or conditioning. . . . I believe it’s a huge team bonding time. All wrestlers are supposed to let me know if they are not going to make practice, but we never hear from you guys.

“Believe me, as fair and as hard as Steve tried to get [your son] a spot on the team, I will not go to that extreme; if he loses in a wrestle-off, he is not in the lineup.”

The parent replied that Cifonelli was fired because he was belligerent and abusive. He wrote, “Me and a couple of parents saw to it that he remained fired . . .”

Juliano supported his predecessor, telling the News, “Steve was pretty fair with how he handled it. No coach I know would let one kid wrestle-off at three weight classes if he lost at the prior two.”

A video of the wrestle-off for the 160-weight class to go to the city tournament was shared with the News. The athlete who had been representing Pali at that weight class at prior meets won the wrestle-off.

The father sent a letter to Tom Jones, the CIF Los Angeles City Section wrestling coordinator, claiming his son did not have a fair chance to wrestle. The father said he had been an assistant coach the prior year but had decided not to help this year and felt that the current coach, Juliano, was holding a grudge.

Jones replied, “This is a school issue. The coach has the authority to select his team.” Juliano told the News he had gone on numerous occasions to Athletic Director John Achen and Vice Principal Russ Howard to complain that the parent was following him on the wrestling floor and trying to speak while he was coaching.

A PaliHi assistant coach wrote to Achen and Howard in January that the parent had told him, “My attorney is involved, and I will sue everyone at Pali up to the superintendent.” A January 24 letter from the mom to Howard and Principal Pam Magee claimed that her son was not being treated fairly by Juliano.

What caused the dismissal? Juliano thinks it was because of an incident involving the father, when Juliano was coaching a team of PaliHi athletes at the USA Folkstyle club wrestling tournament in Fresno on March 10. Juliano said he was in the stands when he heard PaliHi called on the loudspeaker. He went down to the floor to check, and then saw the father coaching his own son. The boy was not part of the PaliHi contingent that Juliano had brought to the meet, and Juliano lost his temper. He shouted at the father and, according to one report,threatened him.