Kehillat Israel to Host ‘Be the Change’ Event

Join a discussion about what the different faith traditions are that guide people to seek peace, healing and justice. “Through an understanding of our similarities and our differences . . . we can create an atmosphere of mutual respect.”

The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at Kehillat Israel, 16019 Sunset Blvd. Sign up at ourKI.org.

Moderator Brie Loskota, executive director of the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture, will be joined by four panelists: Rabbi Amy Bernstein (senior rabbi at KI), Reverend Grace Park (associate pastor at Palisades Presbyterian Church), Robert E. Buswell, Jr. (professor of Korean and Chinese Buddhist Studies at UCLA) and Salam Al Marayati (president and co-founder of the Muslim Public Affairs Council).