A Statue for NBA Great Elgin Baylor

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

On Friday, Elgin Baylor, a game-changing superstar from the early L.A. Lakers, was honored with a statue outside Staples Center, and his memoir, written with Palisadian Alan Eisenstock, is being released.

The book, “Hang Time,” was a delight to write for Eisenstock, who spent many months visiting each afternoon with Baylor, now 83, and his wife, Elaine, at their Beverly Hills home. Eisenstock often brought a bottle of wine, and they sipped and reminisced about both Baylor’s glories and his traumas playing basketball and growing up in a segregated Washington, D.C.

“It was an absolute labor of love doing this book,” said Eisenstock, a longtime basketball fan who has written multiple memoirs. “It was really joyful. I think they looked forward to my coming over there. I really did look forward to going over there. It didn’t feel like work.”

The trio got along well from their first meeting. “I loved him, and I loved Elaine,” Eisenstock said. “He’s such a gentle soul. I just felt something deep about him.”

The book they created together, which by chance coincided with the statue planning and installation, opens with an airplane trip the trio took two years ago. Strangely enough, Jerry West, Baylor’s close friend and former teammate who also has a statue at Staples Center, happened to be sitting across the aisle from Baylor.

West told his friend that he was pushing for a statue to commemorate him, and Baylor, who played for 14 seasons as a Laker and led the team to multiple trips to the NBA championship finals, imagined how nice a statue would be. Baylor will be the ninth person and the fifth Laker to receive this honor. The statue inscription, which Eisenstock wrote, lists some of Baylor’s achievements, including selection as the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick in 1958, Rookie of the Year honors, 11-time NBA All Star, 27.4 points per game average, and his election to the NBA Hall of Fame in 1977.