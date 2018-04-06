PaliHi Boys Basketball Players Honored

Palisades High School junior Nick Kerkorian was named to the L.A. City Section All-City Division 1 team. The Dolphins’ team captain and guard was also named to the Western League first team.

Teammate Anthony Spencer, a sophomore guard, was named to the Western League second team and sophomore forward Graham Alphson made honorable mention.

PaliHi boys basketball finished 4-8 in league (which includes state powerhouses Fairfax and Westchester) but reached the quarterfinals in the division 1 playoffs by winning their opening game against Dorsey.

On the girls side, sophomore Jane Nwaba was also named to the all-city division 1 team. Alexis Pettis was selected to the all-league first team as was Nwaba.

Weakened when Nwaba was sidelined by an injury, the Dolphins finished 2-10 in league and lost in the first round of the division 1 playoffs.