Jaspers Johns ‘Truth’ On Display at The Broad

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Photos courtesy of The Broad

We live in an era of turnover, of constantly looking for the next big thing, of instant fame. Often today’s biggest names disappear tomorrow.

Fortunately, there are some names—and some artists—who rise above the din and become a part of history because their contribution is so consequential and influential.

Centuries after their deaths, Michelangelo and Rembrandt remain among the most popular and recognized names in the art world. And so it will be with American painter and sculptor Jasper Johns, whose work will likely be revered for centuries to come.

The Broad’s presentation of Johns, 87, is the most comprehensive exhibit of his work to be seen in Southern California in over 50 years. He was 34 when the Pasadena Museum of Art mounted a large exhibition of his early work.

“Something Resembling Truth” is on view through May 13. The title comes from a Johns quote from the mid-aughts: “Yet, one hopes for something resembling truth, some sense of life, even of grace, to flicker, at least, in the work.”

Curated in conjunction with the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the exhibit is an exhaustive look at Johns’ career. The Broad’s Director Joanne Heyler told a crowd of assembled journalists that “an exhibition of this magnitude takes precision planning, experienced perspective and above all, long hours.”