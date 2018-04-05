Corpus Christi School Places 10th in LA Junior High Academic Decathlon

Out of 105 schools competing at the annual Archdiocese of Los Angeles Junior High Academic Decathlon, Corpus Christi placed tenth.

The five individual medal winners included Bill Coleman, who placed first in social studies. Three other Corpus Christi students—Sydney Brumback (science), Brooke Frevere (English) and Keira Wood (religion) took fifth in their respective categories, and Natalia Banks (literature) was ninth.

Banks also served as team captain; other team members were Declan Burke, Katherine Csiszar, Adelle Levi, Isabella Montgomery and Maddie Neilson.

Alternates included Jackie Diaz, Lucas Golling, Gigi Miller, Philip Quigley, Alexia Rufo, Brooke Stratton and Eliza Wolf.