Connolly Sisters of Pacific Palisades Take Different Ballet Paths

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Enthusiastic, delightful, smart, balanced—and pretty—are only some of the adjectives that describe Lucia Connolly, 20, and her sister Paloma, 22.

The sisters spoke to younger students and parents at the Westside Ballet School on March 5 as part of the school’s Dance Talk series.

Both girls advanced to the highest levels of ballet at that school, yet one shifted her focus from dancing to college, while the other is a member of the Joffrey Ballet Company.

Paloma Connolly, who was named after ballerina Paloma Herrera, took her first ballet class at the Palisades Recreation Center. Her teacher recommended she continue training at Westside Ballet.

Lucia watched from the sidelines, and when she was old enough she also took classes at the Palisades Rec Center before moving to the ballet school in Santa Monica.

The two sisters, who grew up in Pacific Palisades, danced most of the roles in the school’s major production, the “Nutcracker,” including the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Now, Paloma, who graduated early from UC Santa Cruz in March 2017, with a major in feminist studies, is working in administration at Westside Ballet.

“She graduated magna cum laude, with all A’s,” Lucia bragged about her sister.

Lucia (5’5”) is a member of the Joffrey Ballet Company in Chicago and is on tour in Los Angeles this month.

Paloma attended Palisades Elementary, Wildwood Middle School and Palisades High School. She took dance classes after school, and by the time she entered high school, she was in the studio three hours a night dancing, and six hours on the weekend.

Before her freshman year at PaliHi, she was invited to the San Francisco Ballet School summer intensive and was asked back the next summer.

“In 2011, I went to School of American Ballet before my junior year,” Paloma said. “A teacher was giving a tendu combination and I realized I never had to do another tendu again if I didn’t want to.” (The leg extends with the foot pointed, but the foot never leaves the floor.)