Brenda French, 78; French Rags Founder

Brenda French passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 2 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was 78.

Brenda was born on June 24, 1939, in Ashton, England, to Frank and Nellie Howarth. Her first six years were spent living through World War II, with constant air-raid sirens, severe rationing and many nights spent sleeping in the cellar.

She attended a strict all-girls high school from 1954 to 1958 and hated the required uniform and the oppressive rules.

After graduation, Brenda became a home economics teacher, but found little joy in the job. Her parents wanted her to marry a shopkeeper, but instead she decided to move to America.

At age 21, with two friends and a few hundred dollars in her pocket, Brenda boarded a cruise liner and landed in New York City in the summer of 1960. She landed a job as a proofreader at the Tobe Report, which released weekly publications on New York fashion.

In 1963, Brenda’s father gave her an “Anywhere in America” bus pass for her birthday and as she traveled the country, she was particularly inspired by Santa Fe. Two years later she met Robert French, a partner in a commercial film production company. They were married and, in 1969, their only son Nicholas was born.

Brenda left her job at Tobe and opened her own clothing store. Many nights as she walked home, she would pass the enormous display windows of Bloomingdale’s and say to herself, “Someday my clothes will be in those windows.”