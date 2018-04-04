Palisades News Letters: Facts about Homeless Women

Your article, “How to Help Keep Homeless on the Streets,” offended me deeply. How would you feel if you were picked apart in a heartless newspaper article the way you just did to Margaret? She is not less than you. Margaret is a part of our community.

I attended a lunch panel today on “Women and Homelessness” at St. Joseph Center in Venice in which I learned a few facts you may have neglected to consider:

1.) Over 90% of homeless women in L.A. have experienced trauma. The Department of Mental Health currently has no psychiatric services that deal with trauma; their service model is more focused on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other issues. With the passage of Measure H, they are just beginning to look at how to add trauma psych services. That means that we, as a city, have failed over 90% of the homeless women in our midst.

2.) According to the panel I heard today, temporary shelters and permanent supportive housing for women are very, very scarce. We have not done a good job of creating safe spaces to access services. We have also done poorly at providing safe shelter for traumatized women.