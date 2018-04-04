Pacific Palisades April 2018 Rain Report

Pacific Palisades received 1.70 inches of rain from the March 21-23 storm, bringing the season total since July 1 to 7.30 inches. The two previous storms in March produced 3.24 inches, helping to break a near-record dry spell.

According to Carol Leacock, the town’s county-certified rainmeister, who lives on Bienveneda, the driest season in the Palisades since record-keeping began in 1942 was 4.11 inches in 2006-07. The 2013-14 season ended with 6.13 inches. The most rain recorded here was 42.60 inches in 1997-98.

Our last rain report was March 5.