‘Footloose’ Will Open Tomorrow at PaliHi

“Footloose” will open tomorrow, April 5 at 7 p.m. in Mercer Hall at Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. The show is based on the (1984 and 2011) movie and the 1988 musical of the same name.

The story follows Ren McCormack (Jagger Hunt), a young boy from Chicago. When his father abandons his family, he and his mom move to a little town called Bomont. One of McCormack’s key ways of handling stress has been dancing, but this city forbids it.